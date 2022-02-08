Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,879 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BBIO opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.93.
In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).
Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.