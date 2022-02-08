Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,879 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

BBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

