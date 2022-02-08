Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.41. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $182.86.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $1,204,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,712 shares of company stock worth $9,136,601. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

