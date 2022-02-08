Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $4.49 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.16. 14,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,405. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

