Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,852 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.77. The company had a trading volume of 248,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,832,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $423.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $341.92 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

