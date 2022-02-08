Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 585 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innovative Portfolios boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.88. The company had a trading volume of 111,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,204. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $449.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

