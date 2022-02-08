Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 486 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.50. 1,111,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,777,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.01 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

