Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 42,613 Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,613 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 17.5% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,464,000 after acquiring an additional 699,384 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,738,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,493,000 after acquiring an additional 72,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

CAF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.56. 68,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,637. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2086 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.