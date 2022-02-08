Proficio Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,777,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.00 and a 200-day moving average of $339.36. The stock has a market cap of $618.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $224.01 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.