Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.52. 157,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,321,922. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

