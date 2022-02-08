Proficio Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $20.72 on Tuesday, reaching $3,137.99. 51,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,070. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,253.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,355.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

