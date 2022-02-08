Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 93,330 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for about 1.3% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter worth $14,889,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,425,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 237,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,210,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPXL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.85. The company had a trading volume of 167,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563,479. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.22. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $147.98.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

