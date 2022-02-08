Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,362. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

