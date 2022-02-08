Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.
Principal Financial Group stock opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $77.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.
About Principal Financial Group
Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.
