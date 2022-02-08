Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $77.68.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.