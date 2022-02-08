Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 16.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

PFG stock opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average is $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $77.68.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

