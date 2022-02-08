Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of Premier African Minerals stock opened at GBX 0.27 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a market cap of £51.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. Premier African Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.
About Premier African Minerals
