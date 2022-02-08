Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of Premier African Minerals stock opened at GBX 0.27 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a market cap of £51.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. Premier African Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

