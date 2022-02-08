Precept Management LLC Decreases Position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Precept Management LLC decreased its stake in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,816 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of FTS International worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTS International by 24,689.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after buying an additional 479,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the second quarter worth about $3,200,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in shares of FTS International by 98.7% in the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 94,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTS International by 103.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 71,929 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FTS International by 377.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTSI opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. FTS International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.27.

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

