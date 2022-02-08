PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Stock Price Up 6.9%

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 23,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 542,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

PWSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million. Analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $49,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

