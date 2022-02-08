Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of POWI opened at $83.81 on Monday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,941,662 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

