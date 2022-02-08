PotCoin One Day Volume Reaches $80.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.67 million and $80.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,237.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.29 or 0.07098749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00305798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00016501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.64 or 0.00764719 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00072613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.56 or 0.00415290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.00229577 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,369,888 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars.

