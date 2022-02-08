POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190,394 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $63,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 133.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO during the third quarter worth about $127,000.

Get POSCO alerts:

NYSE:PKX opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.06. POSCO has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.876 per share. This is a positive change from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.