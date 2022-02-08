POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190,394 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $63,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 133.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO during the third quarter worth about $127,000.
NYSE:PKX opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.06. POSCO has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $92.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.876 per share. This is a positive change from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.
A number of research firms recently commented on PKX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.
About POSCO
POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
