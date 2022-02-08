Polar Capital Holdings Plc Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.22.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $127.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $270,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

