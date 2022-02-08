Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Stock Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,214,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214,700 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Curis were worth $25,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRIS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Curis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. Curis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRIS shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Curis Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.