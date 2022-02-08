Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,398 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $40,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $323.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.06 and a 200 day moving average of $295.61. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.54.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

