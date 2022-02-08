Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases 203,720 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,720 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $35,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AtriCure by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth $202,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 223.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,979 shares of company stock worth $502,656. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

