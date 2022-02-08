Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $54.71 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $54,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

Globus Medical stock opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

