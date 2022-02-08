Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 700,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 1,400.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $22,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.88.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,515 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

