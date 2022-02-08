Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.

PSTI stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 98.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

