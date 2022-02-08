Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post $158.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.40 million to $170.00 million. Plug Power posted sales of $139.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $462.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $498.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $927.83 million, with estimates ranging from $889.00 million to $994.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.46. 15,146,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,929,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $69.88. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

