Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.33. 9,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,444,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $25,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $56,528.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and have sold 8,555,559 shares worth $69,387,363. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.8% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 139,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 87,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after buying an additional 1,429,359 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,720,000 after buying an additional 109,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

