Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Shares Gap Down to $27.25

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.25, but opened at $26.48. Plantronics shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 4,618 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.27.
About Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)
Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.
