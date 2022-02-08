Piper Sandler Weighs in on Lazard Ltd’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lazard in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 62.20% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $40.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lazard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,191,000 after buying an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after buying an additional 368,169 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 178,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

