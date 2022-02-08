Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $35.00 at UBS Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Pinterest stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 23.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

