Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. Pinterest has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Pinterest by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Pinterest by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

