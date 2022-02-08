Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.19.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

