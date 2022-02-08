PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years.
Shares of PNI opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.03. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $12.19.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
