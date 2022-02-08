PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of PNI opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.03. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.