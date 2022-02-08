Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,430.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 631,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $18,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

