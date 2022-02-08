Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after buying an additional 974,350 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 51,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,150. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.