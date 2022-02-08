Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 93.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 54,698 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 348,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 368,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,611,000 after purchasing an additional 29,731 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $90.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average is $75.41. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,430. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

