Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Shares Up 0.8%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.50 and last traded at $61.00. 565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharma Mar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

