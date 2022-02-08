Phala.Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $168.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phala.Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00042000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00106835 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.