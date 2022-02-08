Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,720,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $285.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

