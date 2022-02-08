Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 34.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Pfizer by 470.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 215.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

PFE stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,720,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

