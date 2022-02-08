Petrus Trust Company LTA Makes New $296,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Chevron by 8.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $138.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $139.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.38. The company has a market capitalization of $266.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,282 shares of company stock worth $48,601,653. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

