Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $210,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,515 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48.

A number of analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.