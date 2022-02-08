Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $123,000 in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,279,000 after buying an additional 162,771 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 173.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 32,918 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of QUOT opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $633.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald purchased 20,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $150,079.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

