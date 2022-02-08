Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $26.82 Million Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Petrus Trust Company LTA reduced its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,604 shares during the period. Ranpak comprises approximately 3.0% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $26,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 875.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,851,000 after buying an additional 171,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,266,000 after buying an additional 544,521 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ranpak by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,309,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after buying an additional 490,160 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ranpak by 3,892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 1,025,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PACK opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

