Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Petrus Trust Company LTA decreased its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Workiva were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,215.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,169 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Workiva by 47.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Workiva by 74.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Workiva by 25.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.24 and a 200-day moving average of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -180.37 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $173.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $49,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

