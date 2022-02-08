Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Trading Up 4.3%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) shares were up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 2,151,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,279,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The firm has a market cap of $240.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
About Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)
