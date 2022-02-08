Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Trading Up 4.3%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) shares were up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 2,151,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,279,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a market cap of $240.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

About Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)

Petroteq Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and implementation of proprietary oil sands mining. It specializes in oil production with ancillary offerings in mining, and sand remediation. It operates through the Oil Extraction and Mining Operations segments. The Oil Extraction segment focuses on the commencement of commercial production and will generate revenue from the sale of hydrocarbon products to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.