Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.74. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 103.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

