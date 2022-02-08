Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 18,562 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,562 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 47,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 550.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 288,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 975,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,103 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.32 and a 200 day moving average of $229.62. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.